









The third life of Alfieri & St. John. The jewelry brand was born in 1977 and immediately enjoyed success thanks to a bold design. The stylized white gold cross pendant was his most famous piece. The brand then passed under the insignia of the Damiani group which, however, did not relaunch it also due to the overlapping of Alfieri & St. John’s jewels with other brands of the group.



In 2016 the Alfieri & St. John brand was taken over by Gens Aurea, a company that initially relaunched the proposal in the original style. One of the aspects that characterized the brand, in fact, was the name given to the collections: always numbers that referred to particularly important years, for example, 1402, 1922, 1977 and so on. And we are in the third life of Alfieri & St. John. The jewelry brand reappears after abandoning the idea of ​​collections with the number of years, but with traditional names, such as Cuore, Diva, Athena. Jewels that are sold together with Alfieri & St.John brand perfumes.

















