Anello ispirato all'antico Egitto in oro bianco, smalto, lapislazzuli

The rapid rise of Dries Criel

He studied law at the University of Ghent, Belgium. But the only law that really fascinated him is that of jewelry. Dries Criel preferred that of a jewelry designer to the profession of lawyer and in 2019 he founded his Maison. With excellent feedback. So much so that in a short time his jewels were chosen by large online stores as well as on Lady Gaga’s body. His jewels are inspired by different aspects, all related to his interests. For example, from his background in modern dance, from travel, from ancient jewels, from architecture, from contemporary art, but also from ancient Egypt. It goes without saying that, in perfect mainstream, they are also genderless.

Orecchini ispirati all'antico Egitto in oro giallo, smalto, diamanti
The jewels are handcrafted by artisans from Antwerp, where Dries Criel, before founding his Maison, obtained a diploma as a diamond expert from HRD Antwerp, the highest European authority for these gems. But previously he also worked in marketing for Louis Reichman Jewelery. Water under the bridge, he is now a designer.
Anello ispirato all'antico Egitto in oro bianco, smalto, lapislazzuli
Orecchini Brute in oro giallo, smalto e diamanti
Dries Criel
Orecchini pendenti in oro giallo e diamanti
Bracciale Infinite Triangle in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello Lotus in oro giallo

Anello in oro rosa
