The spinning top by Vhernier continues to spin











The Trottola collection by Vhernier never stops: now it adds a ring to the successful jewelry line of the Valenza fashion house. The collection is inspired by one of the oldest toys, the spinning top (trottola in italian language), usually cone-shaped with a tip at one end: it was already used by children of the ancient Greeks and Romans. Vhernier’s jewels, however, get soft the silhouette making it appear as if the top were in constant motion. The new ring of the collection combines the black of titanium with the characteristic shade of Vhernier rose gold.



The ring is added to the other jewels, proposed in a titanium version with set diamonds of different sizes, which make up a carefully irregular pavé, in white gold, or in ebony and pink gold. The Trottola ring in rose gold and titanium is on sale in Vhernier boutiques and official dealers at a price of 3,370 euros.















