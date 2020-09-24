Luxury piercing with Djoula











The new frontier of jewelry piercing: the Parisian Maison Djoula offers a collection of jewelry entirely dedicated to this type of ornament, which in many cases is a close relative of earrings. Made of white gold and diamonds, piercing jewels are intended for the ears, but also for the nose, navel, chest or in the part of the body that suits you best. Djoula, who has several boutiques, also offers a free piercing service (assuming the hole is intended for visible body parts), coupled with a care kit. The prices of the jewels range from a few hundred euros for those in gold, but without diamonds, up to almost 6,000 euros for the butterfly-shaped piece composed of five marquise and pear cut gems.



Djula is a creation of Alexandre Corrot, designer and artistic director, who broke the traditional idea of ​​jewelry by launching a glam-rock line known as the «barbed wire» collection. Her style has been appreciated by numerous celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga.

















