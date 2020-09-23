An Assogemme e-book











From Assogemme an e-book dedicated to jewelery. The project, launched on the occasion of Voice, aims to give a voice to all the players in the supply chain who are part of the jewel system. The book is entitled Jewelery & Design and offers visibility to operators in the jewelry sector who carry out excellent works, but who are less known.

The book testifies to an extremely varied supply chain: from major brands to smaller artisan companies. There are 29 companies that have presented the novelties in the field of jewelry, gems, color trends and processes. The e-book was created in collaboration with the online magazine Fillyourhomewithlove.

It is an initiative that was born with enthusiasm, with collaboration, with a feminine spirit, thanks above all to the opening of the board of directors of Assogemme which approved the initiative and also to its president. And it was born with a lot of passion for the product and a lot of love for gems.

Azzurra Cesari, Assogemme project manager

















