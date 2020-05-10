The secret of lily of the valley flowers











Lily of the valley, herbaceous plant (Convallaria maialis) of the Convallariacee family. But above all, one of the fragrant flowers of May. And it is no coincidence that the delicate thrush has inspired many jewelers. Here, then, are some jewels that are inspired by lily of the valley: a flower that has unexpected aphrodisiac properties.

In fact, when we talk about flowers in jewelry and not only, and we immediately think of roses. But lily of the valley also inspired beautiful objects. In pagan times this flower symbolized happiness and for this reason it was considered a lucky charm, while in the Middle Ages the lily of the valley was also used as an amulet, associated with the celebration of May, the beginning of the month of engagement. But the result of a study conducted some time ago by the University Hospital of Padua is perhaps more surprising: it seems that men, who would have a greater olfactory capacity than the female category, are able to recognize an organic chemical, called bourgeonal, if emanating from women’s skin. And this fragrance, very similar to that of lily of the valley, is one of the factors triggering male attraction.

And it is precisely in the Victorian era, with the tradition of sentimental jewels, that the flower becomes one of the most represented motifs with a meaning linked to its era, namely romanticism. Since then more or less all the great jewelers have ventured into the theme and have created more or less realistic brooches, earrings and necklaces inspired by the forest flower. Here is a selection of the most beautiful pieces that all women would like to bring even in December, without being superstitious or looking for a boyfriend. Monica Battistoni



