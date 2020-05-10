vetrina — May 10, 2020 at 5:00 am

The secret of lily of the valley flowers




Lily of the valley, herbaceous plant (Convallaria maialis) of the Convallariacee family. But above all, one of the fragrant flowers of May. And it is no coincidence that the delicate thrush has inspired many jewelers. Here, then, are some jewels that are inspired by lily of the valley: a flower that has unexpected aphrodisiac properties.

Fulco Verdura, spilla in ogiallo e bianco con
Fulco Verdura, spilla in oro giallo e bianco con perle

In fact, when we talk about flowers in jewelry and not only, and we immediately think of roses. But lily of the valley also inspired beautiful objects. In pagan times this flower symbolized happiness and for this reason it was considered a lucky charm, while in the Middle Ages the lily of the valley was also used as an amulet, associated with the celebration of May, the beginning of the month of engagement. But the result of a study conducted some time ago by the University Hospital of Padua is perhaps more surprising: it seems that men, who would have a greater olfactory capacity than the female category, are able to recognize an organic chemical, called bourgeonal, if emanating from women’s skin. And this fragrance, very similar to that of lily of the valley, is one of the factors triggering male attraction.

Dior Joaillerie, collier Diorissimo
Dior Joaillerie, collier Diorissimo

And it is precisely in the Victorian era, with the tradition of sentimental jewels, that the flower becomes one of the most represented motifs with a meaning linked to its era, namely romanticism. Since then more or less all the great jewelers have ventured into the theme and have created more or less realistic brooches, earrings and necklaces inspired by the forest flower. Here is a selection of the most beautiful pieces that all women would like to bring even in December, without being superstitious or looking for a boyfriend. Monica Battistoni

Dior Joaillerie, collier Diorissimo
Dior Joaillerie, collier Diorissimo

Ed è proprio in epoca vittoriana, con la tradizione dei gioielli sentimentali, che il fiore diventa uno dei motivi più rappresentati con un significato però legato alla sua epoca, ossia il romanticismo. Da allora più o meno tutti i grandi gioiellieri si sono cimentati nel tema e hanno creato spille, orecchini e collane più o meno realistiche ispirate al fiore di bosco. Ecco una selezione dei pezzi più belli che tutte le donne vorrebbero portare anche a dicembre, senza essere superstiziose o in cerca di fidanzato. Monica Battistoni

Cartier, spilla anni 50 in platino, diamanti taglio baguette e perle
Cartier, spilla anni 50 in platino, diamanti taglio baguette e perle
Spilla epoca Edoardiana in platino, oro giallo , diamanti e perle
Spilla epoca Edoardiana in platino, oro giallo , diamanti e perle
Michele della Valle, collana con diamanti taglio rotondo e tsavoriti
Suzanne Syz, orecchini in oro bianco e giallo con 18 perle Akoya, 554 zaffiri viola, 152 granati verdi, 330 diamanti e 356 smeraldi
Suzanne Syz, orecchini in oro bianco e giallo con 18 perle Akoya, 554 zaffiri viola, 152 granati verdi, 330 diamanti e 356 smeraldi
Tiffany, spilla in platino, diamanti e perle
Tiffany, spilla in platino, diamanti e perle
Tiffany, spilla in oro giallo e opale nero
Tiffany, spilla in oro giallo e opale nero
Lalique, orecchini in oro bianco con 76 diamanti, 6 zaffiri gialli, 6 zaffiri rosa, 6 zaffiri arancio, 6 quarzi rosa
Lalique, orecchini in oro bianco con 76 diamanti, 6 zaffiri gialli, 6 zaffiri rosa, 6 zaffiri arancio, 6 quarzi rosa
Van Cleef & Arpels, bracciale in oro con zaffiri, diamanti e tsavoriti
Van Cleef & Arpels, bracciale in oro con zaffiri, diamanti e tsavoriti
Spilla a forma di foglia e fiori di mughetto
Alexey Pomelnikov, spilla a forma di foglia e fiori di mughetto







