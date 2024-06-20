The new Perlée by Van Cleef & Arpels

New jewels from the Perlée collection, one of Van Cleef & Arpels’ successes ♦

It is also partly thanks to the most famous Egyptian pharaoh, Tutankhamun, that a Maison like Van Cleef & Arpels has given life to a line of jewelery that seems to have eternal life, at least as much as the fame of the King of the Nile. The Perlée collection, born in 2008, is in fact inspired by the 1920s when an Egyptian-style decoration was used to hem some jewels, which became fashionable after the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb (1922). This motif, with many small spheres joined to form an edge or the shank of a ring, gave life to the Perlée collection over half a century later. The idea, perhaps also thanks to the influences of the pharaoh (who knows), was successful. Perlée has multiplied into Perlées d’or, Perlée couleurs, Perlée diamants, Perlée tréfles, Perlée signature…



The collection includes bracelets, rings and earrings are embellished with the shine of yellow, pink or white gold and the sparkle of diamonds. On the Perlée diamants bracelet, the gold pearls have an asymmetrical composition. The dynamic design, which already characterizes the rings, is emphasized in these new creations in which the gold pearls are combined with diamonds set on several diagonal bands, made up of two, three and five rows, which liven up the creation with plays of shapes and of light.The Perlée diamants duo ring represents the meeting between two rings: one in mirror-polished gold, the other set with round-cut diamonds. Both embellished with a pearly outline, they come together to create a luminous composition.

The Perlée diamants earrings enhance the gems through a generously proportioned composition. The jewel is revealed in all its sinuous volume, thanks to a dome studded with diamonds and combined with a circle, which is itself set. Diamonds and gold pearls have an increasing size around the circle, infusing the whole with an effect of dynamism.

