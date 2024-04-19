Gold Art is one of the large Italian jewelry companies. It was born in the district of Arezzo in 1978 on the initiative of Domenico Tavanti. It was born as a company producing finished products for wholesalers, and since 2000 also producing semi-finished products. But thanks to some acquisitions of jewelry brands, Gold Art, in addition to producing on behalf of third parties, also creates jewelry to be sold directly to the public through brands such as Tavanti and Falcinelli, while 7Ar specializes in the production of super light tubes and Coi is active in the distribution of jewels.



One of the house specialties is diamond cutting. It is a gold processing which, through the incision made with diamond tips on the surface of the metal, makes the jewel shine by creating micro facets on the surface. Technological design has brought this manufacturing technique to excellent levels, allowing infinite patterns to be created not only on the sphere, but on any desired shape. This is demonstrated by the large necklaces, but also bracelets, earrings and rings, sometimes worked with the addition of colored enamels.