Countdown to Oroarezzo (Arezzo Fiere, 11-14 May), a fair dedicated to Made in Italy manufacturing: from gold or silver chains, to semi-finished products, from components, to necklace clasps, but also jewelery ready for sale to the public and the classic Première competition, which rewards the best goldsmith creations presented by exhibiting companies. Oroarezzo is organized by Ieg, a company that now has an international scope and which also offers Vicenzaoro in Italy.



Oroarezzo is strongly devoted to exports, with the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, the United States, Hong Kong and France accounting for 65% of purchases in the gold sector, for a value of 1.6 billion. For this reason, in Arezzo there are many big names in the sector, such as Richline Italia, Giordini, Omega Art, Amp, Coar, Croma Catene, Quadrifoglio and Silo among the manufacturers, and then Unoaerre, Alessi Domenico, Karizia, Chrysos, F.lli Bovo, Veneroso and D’Orica, Gold Art, Artlinea, Moraglione 1922, Giloro and New Ander. There will also be an international presence with the Turkish Zen Diamonds and Arpas, the Spanish Alias Concept and the Portuguese Galeiras.



