One of the best-known Italian jewelers appeared at just 52 years old: Ivan Consoli, at the helm of a Maison also famous for its creativity as demonstrated by many patents. The ring that becomes a bracelet has introduced a new concept, capable of merging the excellence of high-end Italian goldsmith manufacturing with engineering and high technology.



From Bergamo and based in Grumello del Monte, Consoli was married to Lucia and father of three children, Leonardo, Giorgia and Filippo, and assisted in running his company by his sisters Raffaella and Nadia. The designer continued the work of his father Serafino Consili, from whom the brand takes its name. Ivan Consoli was among the few Italian jewelers to boast the diploma from the GIA, the Gemological Institute of America obtained in 1992, as well as having obtained the diplomas of Master of Goldsmith’s Art and in Applied Art from the Benvenuto Cellini Institute of Valenza Po.



Thanks to his ability, at the beginning of the 2000s, he was able to bring success to the small boutique in Grumello del Monte in the province of Bergamo, involving some of the most renowned jewelery and watch brands in his projects, obtaining over time numerous awards and recognitions. Under the leadership of Ivan Consoli, over the years the Serafino Consoli brand has progressively conquered international markets with over 250 dealers around the world: from Europe to the United States, from the Middle East up to the recent introduction in Australia and the Pacific area.



Consoli also amazed with his latest communication campaign, giving life to the manifesto film The shape of life, considered a work of cinematographic art currently competing in various international film contests.

