The noble jewelry of Ashaha

Jewelery is a noble art. In some cases literally. As for Ashaha, a Parisian jewelry brand born in 2022 and the result of the creativity of Oumaima Benharbit, daughter of Princess Lalla Hasna of Morocco, the youngest daughter of King Hassan II and his wife Lalla Hasnaa. Ashaha’s is not an ethnic jewelry store, even if it is inspired by Berber culture. The Berber population lives in the Atlas Mountains, Sahara Desert and coastal regions of Morocco, with a history dating back 23,000 years. The Berbers also have their own special alphabet, which inspires Ashaha’s collections.

Anello Marilyn in oro rosa e diamanti
Marilyn ring in rose gold and diamonds

The jewels are made of gold, diamonds and semi-precious stones. Among all gems, opal is often used thanks to the charm of its complexity and the legends linked to this stone. One of Ashaha’s latest creations is the Arcadia collection, made in 18k gold with diamonds: it blends the vintage style of the seventies with a subtle mix of colors and diamonds, creating a sophisticated blend of retro heritage and contemporary flare.
Bracciale Arcadia in oro bianco e diamanti
Arcadia bracelet in white gold and diamonds

The jewels are made of white, yellow and rose gold accompanied by pavé diamond inserts. The collection consists of pendants, single earrings, bracelets and rings. The collection is on sale on Ashaha.com and ranges from 1,550 to 6,000 dollars and an equivalent price in euros.
Bracciali in oro giallo, bianco e rosa della collezione Arcadia
Bracelets in yellow, white and rose gold from the Arcadia collection
Pia ring

Anello Pia
Pia ring
Pendente Bella in oro giallo, diamanti, occhio di tigre
Bella pendant in yellow gold, diamonds, tiger’s eye
Mono orecchino Renée
Mono orecchino Renée
Mono orecchino Candice
Candice mono earring

