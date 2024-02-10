Jewelery is a noble art. In some cases literally. As for Ashaha, a Parisian jewelry brand born in 2022 and the result of the creativity of Oumaima Benharbit, daughter of Princess Lalla Hasna of Morocco, the youngest daughter of King Hassan II and his wife Lalla Hasnaa. Ashaha’s is not an ethnic jewelry store, even if it is inspired by Berber culture. The Berber population lives in the Atlas Mountains, Sahara Desert and coastal regions of Morocco, with a history dating back 23,000 years. The Berbers also have their own special alphabet, which inspires Ashaha’s collections.



The jewels are made of gold, diamonds and semi-precious stones. Among all gems, opal is often used thanks to the charm of its complexity and the legends linked to this stone. One of Ashaha’s latest creations is the Arcadia collection, made in 18k gold with diamonds: it blends the vintage style of the seventies with a subtle mix of colors and diamonds, creating a sophisticated blend of retro heritage and contemporary flare.



The jewels are made of white, yellow and rose gold accompanied by pavé diamond inserts. The collection consists of pendants, single earrings, bracelets and rings. The collection is on sale on Ashaha.com and ranges from 1,550 to 6,000 dollars and an equivalent price in euros.

