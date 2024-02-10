The manhunt by the largest jewelery houses enters a new chapter: Louis Vuitton offers a collection reserved for him. Or, more precisely, inspired by Louis Vuitton’s grandson, Gaston-Louis Vuitton. He is the Frenchman who, after the founder, managed the brand for half a century which became famous for its suitcases and bags, and is now a fashion icon. The Les Gastons Vuitton collection is made up of 18 pieces in white and yellow gold, with the addition of precious diamonds.



But not only. For some jewels, dark blue titanium was chosen, a color reminiscent of raw denim and widely used in men’s wardrobes. Even though it is a collection for men, the Maison highlights how the jewelery design can also be suitable for women. The collection is divided into chapters, i.e. product lines. The collection includes necklaces with tags, chevalier rings, bracelets. The jewels bear the classic logo of the French brand clearly visible. Prices range between approximately 5,000 euros (or dollars) and 67,000 for the white gold and diamond necklace, up to 157,000 for the Masterpiece Gourmet necklace with more than 13 carats of white diamonds. For men who spare no expense for their jewellery.

