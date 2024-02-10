Les Gastons Vuitton Ring, White Gold and Diamonds

The manhunt by the largest jewelery houses enters a new chapter: Louis Vuitton offers a collection reserved for him. Or, more precisely, inspired by Louis Vuitton’s grandson, Gaston-Louis Vuitton. He is the Frenchman who, after the founder, managed the brand for half a century which became famous for its suitcases and bags, and is now a fashion icon. The Les Gastons Vuitton collection is made up of 18 pieces in white and yellow gold, with the addition of precious diamonds.

Anello chevalier in oro bianco
Signet ring in white gold

But not only. For some jewels, dark blue titanium was chosen, a color reminiscent of raw denim and widely used in men’s wardrobes. Even though it is a collection for men, the Maison highlights how the jewelery design can also be suitable for women. The collection is divided into chapters, i.e. product lines. The collection includes necklaces with tags, chevalier rings, bracelets. The jewels bear the classic logo of the French brand clearly visible. Prices range between approximately 5,000 euros (or dollars) and 67,000 for the white gold and diamond necklace, up to 157,000 for the Masterpiece Gourmet necklace with more than 13 carats of white diamonds. For men who spare no expense for their jewellery.
Anello in oro giallo e titanio blu
Ring in yellow gold and blue titanium

Bracciale in oro bianco e diamanti
Bracelet in white gold and diamonds
Collana Les Gastons Vuitton in oro bianco e diamanti
Les Gastons Vuitton necklace in white gold and diamonds
Bracciale in oro giallo
Yellow gold bracelet
Collana con medaglietta in titanio
Necklace with titanium medal

Anello Marcia in oro bianco e giallo con diamanti
