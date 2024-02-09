Amabile Jewels presents Lovliness, a collection dedicated to Valentine’s Day. The collection is made up of ten earrings, three rings, two bracelets and two necklaces, all in the gold and silver version, plus two book-shaped packages (in silver or silver plated): when opened, the box contains a Cupid earring, a Love earring, two fuchsia charms, a Lover necklace and a Lover ring. Not only that: in addition to the jewels inside there is a special exclusive recipe created by Carlotta Perego, YouTuber of the Cucina Botanica channel. The idea is to suggest a sweet and fun activity with your partner to celebrate the heart (but also the throat). The price is 259 or 279 euros, depending on the variant.



Among the earrings, Lovli is tinged with pink with a heart replacing the classic cubic zirconia light point. The Hoop sobio earrings in the Lover version with three cubic zirconia in three different colours, fuchsia, pink and silver. The heart shape and pink color appear in all the jewels, necklaces, chokers, rings and bracelets. Amabile is a jewelry brand founded in 2020 by Martina Strazzer, just twenty years old. The jewels are made of 925 silver and gold plated.

