Ina Lazarov isn’t the first woman to move from the desk of a finance firm to the jewelry design table. In this case, however, the Paris-based designer has a rather long curriculum: she worked in arbitrage and trading at the French bank Bred, in economic and raw materials analysis in the oil group Cma Cgm, in asset management for Bft Investment Managers and financial services for the Franco-German group Oddo Bhf. In short, a high-level career, which few can boast. But it would be wrong to imagine Ina Lazarov as a Wall Street wolf.



For example, she was a volunteer at the Isha Foundation, a non-profit spiritual organization founded in 1992 near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India, by Sadhguru. It is no coincidence that the jewels that she designs often have a reference to the oriental world, such as the necklace from the Loto collection, with gold, diamonds, tanzanite and tourmaline. But, in addition to creating jewels, the designer has not lost her curiosity: her current passions are hydrogen (energy developed from hydrogen) and fintech (digital financial services).