









Lise Ferreira Vanrycke is a young designer born in Paris, “in the heart of the 9 arrondissement”, she explains. But she has Portuguese blood in her veins: she is the daughter of a father from the Algarve, while her mother is from Aveiro, a city on the west coast of Portugal. Vanrycke is instead the name of her husband. Lise It has a very pleasant, linear, clean, modern style. But at the same time hot. Graduated in applied arts in the French capital, she had the ambition to become a painter or photographer. She instead she created the Vanrycke brand in 2000 after having participated in some shows, while she was taking her first steps in the world of jewelry.



After exhibiting the jewelry in a salon, she almost simultaneously received an order from Japan and she realized that her professional life would be in jewelry design. The designer feels very Parisian and so is her style: refined, cultured, rich. But also accessible. If you like them, her jewels, which are sold all over the world (in Paris, in particular, also at Bon Marché and Galeries Lafayette, but also at Harrods, in London), can also be found online.