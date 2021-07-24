vetrina — July 24, 2021 at 4:10 am

The Parisian style of Lise Vanrycke




Lise Ferreira Vanrycke is a young designer born in Paris, “in the heart of the 9 arrondissement”, she explains. But she has Portuguese blood in her veins: she is the daughter of a father from the Algarve, while her mother is from Aveiro, a city on the west coast of Portugal. Vanrycke is instead the name of her husband. Lise It has a very pleasant, linear, clean, modern style. But at the same time hot. Graduated in applied arts in the French capital, she had the ambition to become a painter or photographer. She instead she created the Vanrycke brand in 2000 after having participated in some shows, while she was taking her first steps in the world of jewelry.

Anello in oro rosa 18 carati e diamanti
After exhibiting the jewelry in a salon, she almost simultaneously received an order from Japan and she realized that her professional life would be in jewelry design. The designer feels very Parisian and so is her style: refined, cultured, rich. But also accessible. If you like them, her jewels, which are sold all over the world (in Paris, in particular, also at Bon Marché and Galeries Lafayette, but also at Harrods, in London), can also be found online.
Orecchino in oro rosa e diamanti
Bracciale con medaglietta in oro 18 carati su cordoncino di cotne
Orecchino Massaï in oro rosa e diamanti
Bracciale Marrakech in oro rosa 18 carati
Anello Marguerite in oro rosa 18 carati
Anello in oro rosa 18 carati e tsavorite
