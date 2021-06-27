









In Paris there is a new old Maison: Vever. New because it has just been opened in the Place Vendôme area by Camille and Damien Vever. Old because the founders are the heirs of Henri Jean Baptiste Eugène Vever (1854-1954), French jeweler, writer and art collector, protagonist of the Art Nouveau and Belle Epoque period. Camille Vever has chosen to enter the world of jewelry thanks to a brooch, obviously signed Vever, donated by her grandmother for her 16th birthday. After much deliberation, at the age of 40 she decided to leave the post of general manager of a biopharmaceutical company and enlisted one of his brothers.



The Maison founded by his grandfather had remained active until 1982. Now it receives a new impulse. But in a completely new situation from a century ago, Vever’s guidelines have also changed from the past. For example, the Maison has decided to use only recycled gold and synthetic diamonds to respect the environment. At its debut Vever presents two lines of high jewelery and fine jewelry: rings, necklaces and bracelets reflect two different aesthetics, one reminiscent of historical jewels with the use of enamel, Akoya pearls and baroque shapes, while another line is more modern with simple and soft shapes, alongside a more elaborate collection inspired by Ginko flowers.