The new surprises of Michele della Valle











There are artists who use the brush, artists who express themselves with sound and artists who shine with their jewels. Unique pieces. Inimitables, imaginative, surprising. Michele della Valle, a Roman who moved to Geneva with a view of Lake Geneva, is one of them. He does not design ready-to-wear jewelry collections. His fine jewelry is like the work of a painter in front of a palette: a unique work. And now, on 5 October, a new series of jewels by Michele della Valle goes up for auction with Sotheby’s.



Unlike other jewelry artists, her pieces are not serial. On the contrary, she creates jewels with different subjects, which include the classic themes related to nature, such as animals or flowers, to the point of contaminating high jewelery with a pinch of humor. For example with the bracelet depicting the characters of Pinocchio, including the Whale, the Fairy with blue hair, the Fox, Pinocchio, the Cat, Jiminy Cricket and Geppetto, made with blue, yellow and orange circular cut sapphires and cabochons. , tsavorite, rubies, black and almost colorless brilliant cut diamonds. Or with the pendant depicting the so-called hole in Rome, that is the keyhole located in the door of the Villa del Priorato di Malta, through which it is possible to admire the view of the Dome of St. Peter framed among the trees of the Orange Garden . What other jeweler can make such a jewel?

















