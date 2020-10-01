The Annoushka Dukas’ diary-bracelet











There are those who retrace the important stages of their lives by leafing through a photo album. Others choose the pages of a diary. And then there are those who, like British designer Annoushka Ducas, synthesize the important things in a bracelet. To be precise, a bracelet with seven charms. The fashion of adding a pendant to a bracelet to celebrate every important event began with Queen Victoria and has never been forgotten. Indeed, it has made a comeback in the last decade. But charms are not always of high quality.



Annoushka Ducas, on the other hand, decided that the idea is beautiful if made with precious jewelry. Thus was born the My Life in Seven Charms bracelet. The seven pendants are in 18K gold and gems. They can be created ad hoc after an interview with the designer, who will make them in three to six months. Starting price for the complete bracelet: £ 35,000. The result, however, is a gorgeous and personalized bracelet with pendants that use precious stones but, above all, they will be unique and tailored. And even fun if the client, man or woman, has a little sense of humor.



Annoushka Ducas, for example, produced her bracelet, which corresponds to a small autobiography: a sapphire-yellow submarine, reminiscent of the famous Beatles song (she danced it as a child with her mother), a gold fishbone to represent the fishing activity always managed by the mother, a golden pod with four pearls, that is the number of her children …

















