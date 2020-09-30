









Jewelery trends for 2021 according to De Beers. The big company, synonymous with diamonds, summed up its predictions in its latest Diamond Insight Flash report. The report is also a suggestion to those who produce the jewels: according to De Beers’ analysis, jewelers should take these indications into account. The research was conducted in collaboration with London-based fashion trends consultancy Adorn Insight. The company has been analyzing consumer demands since the start of the pandemic. The bottom line is that the virus outbreak will affect consumer trends in three key areas.



1 Increased appreciation for bespoke craftsmanship and design.

2 Purchases will be influenced by the desire for design and materials that are natural or that are perceived in accordance with nature.

3 Increase preference for non-fashion related jewelry.



The research also notes that these trends were already present in the market, but that the pandemic made them emerge faster. Craftsmanship, authenticity and sustainability, combined with the desire to buy a jewel that remains precious over time are therefore aspects on which those who create jewels should adapt.























