









New rings, same art. Sicis, a small Italian Maison that has the use of the micro mosaic technique as its hallmark, has prepared new pieces of high jewelry. The occasion to present the new creations was Haute Jewels Geneva, an event dedicated to high-end jewelery to coincide with Watch & Wonders. On that occasion, the creative director of Sicis, Gioia Placuzzi, showed a new version of the Bohemian Dream ring, a jewel in the shape of a large flower, presented with shades that alternate from blue-violet to yellow-orange of the micromosaic and with a cluster of diamonds in the center, like stamens.



Not only. Sicis also presented other extraordinary jewels, such as a decomposable ring that has a large aquamarine in the center, surrounded by blue, green and red micromosaic elements, positioned like petals of a flower. A different compositional idea, but always with a floral inspiration, is instead that of another ring with a spectacular yellow diamond of 7.78 carats in the center. In addition to the micromosaic, in this case, the main stone is accompanied by a series of other brilliant-cut white diamonds. Or, again, the Butterfly Romance necklace, with a butterfly motif in a new passion red version, with the play of color created by the alternation between pink and white gold.Absolute novelty is the Crazy Moon line: a whirlwind of semicircles of various sizes enriched with diamonds, amethysts, emeralds and sapphires. The seven separable rings of the Tesserae collection are each characterized by a central stone between 7 and 11 carats, which determines their style and personality. The central stone can be isolated from the micromosaic setting, to be recomposed as desired.



















