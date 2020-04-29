Veronique Gabai, a necklace for 12 perfumes











French, born and raised among the perfumes of the French Riviera, Veronique Gabai does what she loves: to enclose the fragrances of Antibes-Juan les Pins in glass bottles. In short: it produces perfumes and cosmetic products with its own brand. An initiative that he decided after working for 12 years in Estée Lauder. But, in addition to the classic glass packaging, the perfumes are also offered with an original necklace. It is a pendant that contains perfumes of natural origin extracted from flowers, herbs, lemons and originating from the French Riviera. Although Veronique Gabai has moved to New York for years after getting married.



The pendant is offered in two versions: in silver or gold-plated. The necklaces with scented pendants have been widely used in antiquity. The pendant proposed by Veronique Gabai has the shape of a small perforated cylinder, which contains inside a small glass vial with one of the nine fragrances available. There are also two unisex perfume boosters. Pendants can also be worn with a chain that you already have: they can be easily attached. Of course the perfume containers are refillable once the fragrance is exhausted. Top-ups cost 100 dollars, while the pendant costs 820 dollars.















