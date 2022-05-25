









Do you want to buy a diamond ring? Consider the idea of ​​a diamond with pear cut. Here’s what to know before choosing a diamond with pear cut ♦

Usually the classic diamond ring has a brilliant cut stone. That is, with a perfectly round cut. Another variant is the princess cut, which has the advantage of minimizing the scraps resulting from diamond cutting. But if you like a slightly less used, less conventional form, you could choose the diamond pear-cut.

How to wear diamond pear cut

The pear cut is a mixture between a marquise cut, as an eye shape, and a brilliant cut. The drop shape, if it is mounted on a ring, should preferably be worn with the point pointed to the nail, because it makes the fingers look more slender.

The pear cut diamond is six hundred years old

This particular diamond cut was created by Lodewyk van Berquem, Belgium, in the early 1400s. Van Berquem has been an innovator in diamond cutting technology and has also introduced new ways of polishing: some of his innovations are still used today.

The shape of the pear diamond

The pear cut diamond uses 71 or 58 triangle-shaped facets, depending on the size, weight, and type of stone. It is not easy to cut a diamond with this shape, also because this type of shape involves a lot of waste. Also for this reason the jewels that use a pear-shaped diamond are quite rare compared to more common cuts.



Why choose a pear cut

Although it is more difficult to cut, pear shape has some advantages. For example, with the arrangement of the facets, any inclusions may be more difficult to detect. Conversely, in diamonds with less facets such as Asscher or Emerald Cut, inclusions are much more visible. Pear cutting also offers a benefit to those who wear it, since it tends to make your fingers more tapered.

How to choose a pear diamond

It must be perfectly symmetrical. The tip should not be rounded. Let it rotate under the light: it must not have “black spots”, that is, without reflections. Read carefully the certificate of the gemmological institute that evaluated the stone. An identical for a quality stone should have these characteristics: good cut, color H, clarity: SI1, 56-70% percentage depth, table 53-62%, length-width ratio 1.45-1.70.

