









Films, plots, interpretations. But also many jewels: as always, the Cannes Film Festival reserves a spectacle in the show, that of dresses combined with necklaces, earrings and rings of high jewelery. On these occasions there are Maison more active than others, such as the Parisian Messika. With the jewels designed by Valérie Messika, the model Lori Harvey was on the show, wearing the High Jewelry Shards Of Mirror necklace combined with the Illusionistes diamond clips. And on her hands the two-fingered Danseurs Aériens ring and an iconic Toi & Moi ring. In Messika also the former Miss Universe and actress, Urvashi Rautela, with Exotic Charms earrings, ring and bracelet from the Messika by Kate Moss High Jewelry collection.

