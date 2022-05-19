Films, plots, interpretations. But also many jewels: as always, the Cannes Film Festival reserves a spectacle in the show, that of dresses combined with necklaces, earrings and rings of high jewelery. On these occasions there are Maison more active than others, such as the Parisian Messika. With the jewels designed by Valérie Messika, the model Lori Harvey was on the show, wearing the High Jewelry Shards Of Mirror necklace combined with the Illusionistes diamond clips. And on her hands the two-fingered Danseurs Aériens ring and an iconic Toi & Moi ring. In Messika also the former Miss Universe and actress, Urvashi Rautela, with Exotic Charms earrings, ring and bracelet from the Messika by Kate Moss High Jewelry collection.
Also with Messika jewels also the French actress Anne Parillaud, with the Desert Bloom earrings, from the Born To Be Wild High Jewelry collection, the Lebanese Alice Abdel Aziz, with the Diamond Catcher earrings and the Desert Bloom ring, from the Born To Be collection Wild High Jewelry and the Italian actress Margherita Buy, with the Move 10 necklace for the premiere of her film. Finally, the French actress Luana Bajrami wore the Desert Bloom necklaces combined with the Toi & Moi My Twin ring.
Another Maison present in Cannes is Piaget. Katherine Langfrod and Forest Whitaker presented themselves with the creations of the Swiss Maison. The actress chose a high jewelery necklace from the Limelight Sunny Side collection in white gold, a large cushion-cut emerald of 12.20 carats and diamonds. In addition, she chose ring and earrings in white gold and diamonds. Forest Whitaker, actor and producer, opted for a refined Piaget Polo Emperador Tourbillon Watch.
The Italian Maison Damiani chose the Paralympic athlete Bebe Vio, present in Cannes as L’Oreal Paris ambassador, to wear the Mimosa collection earrings in white gold, with white and black diamonds and Damiani classic tennis shoes in white gold.
Also in Cannes, Chopard presented its Red Carpet collection of high jewelery, which we talked about here.