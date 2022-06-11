









The Magnificent Jewels auction organized by Sotheby’s in New York for June 16 includes a wide range of jewels. But also, always, with gems. Among all, the Juno Diamond stands out, a 101.41 carat D-colored gemstone, internally flawless. Given that the Sotheby’s auction takes place in June, the diamond inspired by the Roman goddess of light, youth, motherhood and fertility, Juno, seems to arrive at the right time. It is also one of only 11 perfect diamonds to appear at auction since 1990. It is estimated to start at $ 7.5 million.



Also up for auction is a pair of earrings with rare Kashmiri sapphires, along with an emerald necklace inspired by Cartier’s Mughal era and two old-cut diamonds: one Fancy Intense Pink, the other a remarkable gray-purple fantasy. The necklaces, in any case, are another of the highlights of the sale, which includes a diamond necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels, another by Harry Winston and a large fancy diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz.Also up for auction are star bracelets, such as Chimera by Cartier, made up of carved coral, and an amethyst and turquoise bracelet by Van Cleef & Arpels. Other to the classic rings with diamonds of various sizes, to report also brooches of other range, such as those of Verdura or Jar.