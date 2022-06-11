The pinky ring is back. Find out the meaning and what are the characteristics of the ring that is worn on the little finger ♦
Chevalier in French, signet or pinky ring in English: it was the ring used in ancient times to press lacquer wax and initial letters. In short, a kind of stamp or certified signature of the aristocracy. The ring had engraved the family crest, an expression of wealth, lands, castles and power. On the other hand, there was no Pec at the time. Whoever received a letter sealed with lacquer wax, checked the imprint of the ring on the seal, to be sure of authenticity. Today, however, the chevalier ring is also worn by those who are not noble. Indeed, the wearer probably often does not know the history of this type of ring. In any case it is fashionable: the pinky ring is chosen indifferently by rappers or fashion addicted girls. In addition to those from a noble family.
Things to know about the pinky ring
- In the past, the ring had a raised surface to better embellish the lacquer wax.
- Subsequently, the chevalier ring simply adopted a flat surface, engraved with the coat of arms of the family.
- In the Middle Ages the chevalier ring was made of simple burnished silver, especially in the countries of the North: it had a practical function, rather than an ornament.
- Over time, the ring has become a sign of distinction. Made of gold, it often has a hard stone set, from lapis lazuli to the most expensive sapphire. Those who were very powerful and so rich chose a precious stone.
- Lost its function of sealing the missives, the ring remained in use as a sign of noble belonging. It is usually worn on the little finger and carries the coat of arms of the family, even if not more in relief, but with a simple incision. It is a symbol of prestige, and is then adopted by those who are not noble, obviously without the heraldic crown.
- Now it is back in fashion, and luckily also with irony: instead of the design of a coat of arms you can find a heart with the inscription «Love» engraved. Who does not want to renounce the crown can choose its big and white comics version or in black zircons, the Bourbon lily will like the nostalgic, the image of the miraculous Madonna to the devotees, the princess to the dreamers. In short, whether it is silver, gold or metal, which is small and discreet, large and imaginative, there is something for everyone.