









The pinky ring is back. Find out the meaning and what are the characteristics of the ring that is worn on the little finger ♦

Chevalier in French, signet or pinky ring in English: it was the ring used in ancient times to press lacquer wax and initial letters. In short, a kind of stamp or certified signature of the aristocracy. The ring had engraved the family crest, an expression of wealth, lands, castles and power. On the other hand, there was no Pec at the time. Whoever received a letter sealed with lacquer wax, checked the imprint of the ring on the seal, to be sure of authenticity. Today, however, the chevalier ring is also worn by those who are not noble. Indeed, the wearer probably often does not know the history of this type of ring. In any case it is fashionable: the pinky ring is chosen indifferently by rappers or fashion addicted girls. In addition to those from a noble family.



Things to know about the pinky ring