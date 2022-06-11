









Masi Gioielli, a company founded in 1988 in Valenza, continues its world tour astride its collections: 2022, for example, began with VicenzaOro and continued with Il Jck in Las Vegas. The brothers Umberto and Andrea Masi have the goal of combining craft techniques with new technologies to produce high quality jewelry. Masi Gioielli produces both with its own brand and for other companies. The proposals include both pieces with a traditional design and less formal ones and with the use of semi-precious stones such as tourmaline, peridot, amethyst, topaz, citrine, rubellite, the quartz series: pink, lemon, smoky.



One of the specialties of the company is called One Size: it concerns a series of jewels from the Onesize collection. The jewels have an invisible technology inside that makes them elastic: bracelets, for example, can be worn without the need for a closure, because they adapt to the size of the wrist.



Masi Gioielli in Las Vegas with Tubogas

In Las Vegas will unveil its latest creation: the collection Tubogas, a remake of traditional jewelery but with new technical solutions. Masi Gioielli is a company founded in 1988 in Valenza, which continues to trip around the world with its collections. The brothers Umberto and Andrea Masi want to complement the traditional techniques with new technologies to produce high quality jewelry. Jewels Masi produces both its own brand and for other companies. The proposals include both pieces with a traditional design and less formal and with the use of semi-precious stones such as tourmaline, peridot, amethyst, topaz, citrine, and the series of crystals rose, lemon, smoked. Among the latter there are rings presented in Las Vegas and the collection of bracelets Spring elastics. A video showing the features of this collection.