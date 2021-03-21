COLLANE, vetrina — March 21, 2021 at 4:05 am

The jewels born on the beach by Cvc Stones


Charlie de Viel Castel is managing partner in Stelac, a New York-based financial company. But he has also become, surprisingly, a very special jeweler with his Cvc Stones. The jewels he produces, in fact, are made with pebbles found on the beach or on the bottom of rivers. With a peculiarity: they have small diamonds set and hang at the end of a gold chain. It all started when the financier’s grandmother died and inherited a diamond in the rough to Charlie. An event that prompted Charlie de Viel Castel to consider the stones he collected as a child in a different light.

Collana Rosalina in pietra, oro e diamanti
Thus was born the idea of ​​setting one or many diamonds surrounded by a gold border in the natural, raw stone, without changing its shape. The stones come from the beaches of different locations around the world, but the jewels are made in New York. The philosophy is to combine a precious material, the diamond, with a precious inspiration, the one that children have in front of nature. The result is pieces that are certainly different from everyone and also one of a kind.
Ciottolo da spiaggia Aurora con catena in oro 18 carati e diamante
Pendente con catena in oro 18 carati e diamanti
Collana in oro 18 carati e diamante
Pendente con pietra, catena in oro 18 carati e diamanti
Collana Rococo in oro 18 carati, pietra e diamanti
