The colors of Texas with M.Spalten

Texas: wide-brimmed hats, boundless spaces, oil wells. And the colored gems of M. Spalten, a small Maison in San Antonio, a city in south-central Texas and the seventh most populous metropolis in the United States. Melissa Spalten lived in Texas, where she still makes her jewelry, although she often resides in California. She discovered her passion for the arts as a child: sculptures, paintings and then the beaded jewels created from clay with her hands accompanied her childhood. Before jumping headlong into jewelry, she attended the Fashion Institute or Design and, later, the Gemological Institute of America, which gave her the scientific basis for the choice of stones.



The designer loves very colorful stones: opals, sapphires, tourmalines, emeralds, peridot are the kind of material she uses as colors on the painter’s palette, supported by silver and 18 and 14 carat gold. Her jewels are also sold on some large online platforms, such as Moda Operandi.

















