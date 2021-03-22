ANELLI, COLLANE — March 22, 2021 at 4:30 am

The colors of Texas with M.Spalten


Texas: wide-brimmed hats, boundless spaces, oil wells. And the colored gems of M. Spalten, a small Maison in San Antonio, a city in south-central Texas and the seventh most populous metropolis in the United States. Melissa Spalten lived in Texas, where she still makes her jewelry, although she often resides in California. She discovered her passion for the arts as a child: sculptures, paintings and then the beaded jewels created from clay with her hands accompanied her childhood. Before jumping headlong into jewelry, she attended the Fashion Institute or Design and, later, the Gemological Institute of America, which gave her the scientific basis for the choice of stones.

Anello in oro rosa 18 carati, opale di fuoco brasiliano, tormalina e diamanti champagne
The designer loves very colorful stones: opals, sapphires, tourmalines, emeralds, peridot are the kind of material she uses as colors on the painter’s palette, supported by silver and 18 and 14 carat gold. Her jewels are also sold on some large online platforms, such as Moda Operandi.
Orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati, pietra luna e diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo 18 carati, smeraldi Muzo, diamanti
Collana in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti e smeraldo
Orecchini in oro giallo 14 carati, citrino, peridoto e diopside
Anello in oro bianco, opale messicano, perle e diamanti
Collana con quarzo starbust e oro giallo 18 carati
