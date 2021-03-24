Faidee’s dream rubies



Roop Chand Lunia. It may be that this name means nothing to you. Yet he is linked to the world of jewelry: born in 1895, he is considered the king of the Burmese ruby. It was he, who passed away in 1960, who founded Faidee, a high-end jewelery house specializing in rubies. Roop Chand Lunia was a gemstone trader, known for his collection of rare and exceptional stones. But he especially fell in love with the red Burmese gem, one of the rarest and most valuable. For this reason, the company founded by Roop Chand Lunia is called Faidee, a name that means good luster, shining, in the Thai language. Faidee specializes in one stone, the ruby: it offers the most colorful, impressive and, of course, expensive gems.



Now in its fourth generation, Faidee therefore offers great jewels with splendid rubies and diamonds. The descendant of the founder, Rajeev, for much of his youth learned to cut and classify diamonds to continue his great-grandfather’s legendary legacy. Today Rajeev guides the skilled craftsmen of Faidee in the processing of the rough stones up to the final polishing.

















