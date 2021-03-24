Faidee’s dream rubies

ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — March 24, 2021 at 5:00 am

Roop Chand Lunia. It may be that this name means nothing to you. Yet he is linked to the world of jewelry: born in 1895, he is considered the king of the Burmese ruby. It was he, who passed away in 1960, who founded Faidee, a high-end jewelery house specializing in rubies. Roop Chand Lunia was a gemstone trader, known for his collection of rare and exceptional stones. But he especially fell in love with the red Burmese gem, one of the rarest and most valuable. For this reason, the company founded by Roop Chand Lunia is called Faidee, a name that means good luster, shining, in the Thai language. Faidee specializes in one stone, the ruby: it offers the most colorful, impressive and, of course, expensive gems.

Collana con un motivo a farfalla composta da 30 rubini taglio ovale e diamanti pera e marquise
Now in its fourth generation, Faidee therefore offers great jewels with splendid rubies and diamonds. The descendant of the founder, Rajeev, for much of his youth learned to cut and classify diamonds to continue his great-grandfather’s legendary legacy. Today Rajeev guides the skilled craftsmen of Faidee in the processing of the rough stones up to the final polishing.
Anello con rubino di forma ovale di 10,05 carati e diamanti
Collier con 32 rubini taglio cuscino alternati a diamanti
Anello con rubino e diamanti di James W. Currens per Faidee
Bracciale a cinque fila com 60 rubini a forma ottagonale e diamanti baguette e quadrati
Bracciale con 39 rubini taglio cuscino e diamanti
Bracciale con 23 rubini taglio cuscino e diamanti taglio pera
