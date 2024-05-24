Pandora Essence
Pandora Essence

Pandora Essence with gold and pearls

New Pandora jewelry. The Danish brand has launched a new collection, Pandora Essence. Objective: capture the essence of the brand’s style, but in a new form. Forget the classic modular silver Pandora bracelet (which obviously remains available in the other collections): the new line follows a completely different style with round, hoop and drop earrings with cultured pearls, also use choker necklaces. The rings and necklaces in the collection are designed to be worn together. Among the most impactful jewels are the organically shaped overlapping ring, the cultured pearl necklace and the T Circles necklace.

Rings, bracelets and earrings from the Pandora Essence collection

The Pandora Essence collection is made up of 50 jewels and is made of sterling silver in natural colour, but above all from silver pieces with 14k gold plating, partly combined with cultured pearls. The launch images were shot by sisters and photographers Tanya and Zhenya Posternak, as well as Craig McDean, portraying model Jocelyn Corona as part of the Be Love campaign.
Choker and earrings in gold-plated silver and cultured pearls

Worn T Circles necklace
Gold plated silver earrings
Pandora Essence necklaces and earrings

