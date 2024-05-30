Anello in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiri indossato
Anello in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiri

The Jewelry by Andrew Geoghegan

The new jewels by British designer Andrew Geoghegan ♦︎

Andrew Geoghegan founded his design house in 1998. Precise, but often surprising lines, diamonds, but also colored precious stones. Its distinctive feature is the use, often but not always, of angular facets and soft curves, warm tones and metallic coldness. He offers collections of good elegance, but also unique, tailor-made pieces.

Anello in oro e diamante
Yellow gold and diamond ring

In the designer’s definition, his collections are a union between eccentric bohemian Britishness and classic Gallic romanticism. The contrasts in the jewels are, however, harmonious, as in the series of cocktail rings ironically called chocolate boxes: in fact the gems look just like chocolates inside a package. This is also thanks to his past as a young sculptor, an experience that allows him to create jewels with a strong three-dimensional character.

Pendente in oro bianco, diamanti, smeraldo
Pendant in white gold, diamonds, emerald

Anello in oro bianco con diamante taglio princess
White gold ring with princess cut diamond
Tre anelli impilabili della collezione Costeira
Three stackable rings from the Costeira collection

