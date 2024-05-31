Watches and Wonders, an event dedicated to fine watchmaking, moves from Geneva to Shanghai, China for the fourth Asian edition, from 28 August to 1 September 2024. The watches will be hosted in the city’s West Bund Art Center. The event will open its doors to the general public for the first time over three days, with a program that also includes training sessions to enrich the visitor experience, with conferences, debates, introductory workshops, product presentations, commercial demonstrations, photographic exhibitions.



Shanghai will, for the fourth year, be the epicenter of the watchmaking scene during the Chinese leg of Watches and Wonders. The event is reserved for professionals for the first two days, then it will open its doors to the general public for the first time from Friday to Sunday inclusive, as also happened in Geneva.



The program aims to reach both those who are completely new to watchmaking, as well as experienced watch enthusiasts or collectors. Furthermore, in the heart of the Show, a new potential area will be created, the Lab, where innovation and invention will play an important role. Tickets will go on sale at the end of June 2024 on the WeChat Watches and Wonders mini-program.