da sapere — May 18, 2020 at 5:00 am

Why Roberto Coin’s jewels have a hidden ruby?




We thought it was a known story: instead the reason why a ruby ​​is hidden in Roberto Coin’s jewels is not known by everyone. Yet the idea of ​​inserting a small ruby ​​inside the jewelry is undoubtedly a distinctive aspect of the Italian brand.

Anelli della collezione Roman Barocco
Anelli della collezione Roman Barocco

Therefore, the idea of ​​ruby ​​as a symbolic signature of the Maison of Vicenza is linked to mythology. Roberto Coin, driven by a passion for ancient history, many years ago read three stories related to the stories of the past that sparked his imagination.
Roberto Coin
Roberto Coin

The first of these legends belongs to the world of ancient Egypt and to the pharaohs: the ruby ​​was considered a sort of amulet, which worn in contact with the skin guaranteed eternal love, eternal joy and eternal health. The second legend, however, concerns the Burmese warriors. Apparently they wore the red gem in contact with the skin to defeat wounds and death during the battle. Finally, an old Hindu myth considers rubies to be the precious fruits of Kalpa, the sacred tree of desires and hope. In short, ruby ​​as a magic stone, perhaps associated with life for its blood color.
Anello e bracciale della Princess collection
Anello e bracciale della Princess collection

Fascinated by these myths, Roberto Coin therefore decided to associate his brand with ruby. So in 1996 the launch of the Appassionata collection marked not only the beginning of the history of the Roberto Coin brand, but also the principle of its signature: a small ruby ​​set for the first time within the jewels of the collection. A signature that has remained a hallmark of the Venetian Maison.

Bracciale in oro rosa, diamanti e piccolo rubino della collezione Classique Parisienne
Bracciale in oro rosa, diamanti e piccolo rubino della collezione Classique Parisienne
Anelli della collezione New Barocco
Anelli della collezione New Barocco

Anelli della collezione Pois Moi Luna
Anelli della collezione Pois Moi Luna







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *