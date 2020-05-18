Why Roberto Coin’s jewels have a hidden ruby?











We thought it was a known story: instead the reason why a ruby ​​is hidden in Roberto Coin’s jewels is not known by everyone. Yet the idea of ​​inserting a small ruby ​​inside the jewelry is undoubtedly a distinctive aspect of the Italian brand.



Therefore, the idea of ​​ruby ​​as a symbolic signature of the Maison of Vicenza is linked to mythology. Roberto Coin, driven by a passion for ancient history, many years ago read three stories related to the stories of the past that sparked his imagination.



The first of these legends belongs to the world of ancient Egypt and to the pharaohs: the ruby ​​was considered a sort of amulet, which worn in contact with the skin guaranteed eternal love, eternal joy and eternal health. The second legend, however, concerns the Burmese warriors. Apparently they wore the red gem in contact with the skin to defeat wounds and death during the battle. Finally, an old Hindu myth considers rubies to be the precious fruits of Kalpa, the sacred tree of desires and hope. In short, ruby ​​as a magic stone, perhaps associated with life for its blood color.



Fascinated by these myths, Roberto Coin therefore decided to associate his brand with ruby. So in 1996 the launch of the Appassionata collection marked not only the beginning of the history of the Roberto Coin brand, but also the principle of its signature: a small ruby ​​set for the first time within the jewels of the collection. A signature that has remained a hallmark of the Venetian Maison.















