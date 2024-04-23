In 2023, the turnover of the goldsmith sector in Italy grew by 7.4%. This is indicated by the Goldsmiths’ Club-Intesa Sanpaolo Report commented during the association’s annual meeting, hosted at the Unoaerre headquarters. According to the report, the sector exported over 10 billion in 2023, with growth of 11% in value and 7.1% in quantity. The top markets are the USA (+7%) and Switzerland (+20.7%). But 2024 opened with the prospect of a slowdown: according to the analysis, clear signs of a change in direction of the international cycle have emerged. The survey of business sentiment carried out by the Club degli Orafi and Intesa Sanpaolo at the end of 2023 had already shown that the main concern is the decline in orders, in particular on the domestic market, which in the space of a few months has overcome all other critical issues, also that of finding manpower. Corporate investments, however, do not appear to have slowed down. Investments continue to be made in Italian companies.



During the meeting, the passing of the baton also took place between the outgoing president, Giorgio Villa (8853 spA) and the newly elected Maria Cristina Squarcialupi (Unoaerre Industries) and the vice president Mauro di Roberto (Bulgari).

They have been three exciting years, which have seen the Goldsmiths’ Club strengthen its activity in terms of promoting goldsmith excellence, developing new project ideas and meeting opportunities. We have brought the world of jewelery even closer to that of art, launched the observatory on digital marketing, created a project in response to the training needs in the field for Italian companies, a study on the new dynamics of retail and implemented the work of investigation into the sector thanks to the increasingly close collaboration with Intesa Sanpaolo. I leave to my colleague Maria Cristina Squarcialupi a representative Club recognized as a privileged interlocutor on the national and foreign scene, with the certainty that it will continue and strengthen the development process undertaken.

Giorgio Villa I am honored by the trust placed in me by the Club Members and I particularly thank Giorgio Villa for his extraordinary commitment. I intend to continue on the path traced, working for the increasingly clear recognition of the uniqueness of the Italian gold and jewelery sector. I know I can count on the precious contribution of all the Club Members and a strong Board of Directors representative of all the souls of the sector.

Maria Cristina Squarcialupi

The presidential team is completed by the councilors Candido Operti (Antica Orologeria Candido Operti), Antonio Songa (Songa Antonio), Giorgio Villa (8853 spa), the past presidents Andrea Broggian, Luciano Mattioli and Augusto Ungarelli and the arbitrators Francesco Bonacci, Giancarlo De Paulis and Paolo Valentini.

