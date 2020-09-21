ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — September 21, 2020 at 4:00 am

The combinations of Roule




Playing volumes by Christopher Roule and Laurin Lucaire: a precious Tetris of jewelery ♦ ︎
Maybe Christopher Roule and Laurin Lucaire are passionate about Tetris, the game that consists of combining geometric geometric shapes. Perhaps yes, because the jewels of their Roule & Co brand, born in New York in 2010, who for the second consecutive year arrived among the finalists at the Las Vegas Couture Design Award, seem to be assorted by combining the simplest geometric shapes, such as triangles , circles, squares. Only combinations are multiplied and the same volumes of jewels are covered by other small areas, in turn triangles, circles, hexes, and so on.

Anello in oro bianco annerito e diamanti
Like the forms of Tetris must be complementary, so is the work of Christopher and Laurin, husband and wife who founded the jewelery brand. The simplicity of the style is only apparent: in fact jewelry often surprising with the possibility of the enclosed elements, as small precious stones. But jewels also have architectural references, as in the Wired collection inspired by the hyperbole of engineering used by archistar and past characters, such as Buckminster Fuller, Gustave Eiffel and Antoni Gaudí. Cosimo Muzzano

Ciondolo in oro rosa e rubini
Ciondolo in oro giallo 14 carati e diamanti bianchi
Anello in oro rosa 14 carati e diamanti champagne
Anello in oro rosa 18 carati e calcedonio
Anello in oro bianco annerito con ametista cabochon e diamanti bianchi
Ciondolo in oro rosa 14 carati e diamanti bianchi
