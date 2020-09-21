Glenn Spiro, fantasy of titanium











The creations in titanium (and not only) of the London brand G by Glenn Spiro ♦

The London jeweler Glenn Spiro in 2016 opened the new atelier of G, his brand, in the former salon of fashion designer Sir Norman Hartnell, in the heart of Mayfair. It occupies the first floor of a Georgian-style building, designed in 1930 by architect Gerald Lacoste, with walls upholstered mirrors and chair signed by Marco Zanuso. They are in line with the stylistic choices of the designers choice, following the absolute British tradition.



Which, as noted, it includes a good dose of originality. Born in east London into a family of modest means, Spiro left school at 15 to follow vocational training courses with which he learned the art of jewelry making. After a stint as a goldsmith in Hatton Garden, he opened a laboratory in Farringdon, east London, when he was 21 years old. All recognize him two qualities: eye for judging the exquisite stones and his gab. Both of these aspects are useful in the jeweler profession. Along the first years of his work he was mainly produce for other big brands. Then, he won his audience thanks to unusual jewelery creations (you can see some examples in these images). Pieces are often one-of-a-kind, in many cases created thanks to the ability to use titanium, also in the colored version, as lightweight and durable metal with which incur significant stones. The effect is stunning. On the other hand, in jewelry the unconventionality is the most traditional way of life. Rudy Serra

















