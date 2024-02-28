Oroarezzo 2024 returns from 11 to 14 May, the international platform for the industrial production of jewelery signed by the Italian Exhibition Group which takes place at Arezzo Fiere e Congressi. With something new: the event opens to companies in the fashion supply chain. The 43rd edition organized as always by Ieg enhances the exhibition mix. It is also the first act of Matteo Farsura, new Global Exhibition Manager of Ieg’s Jewelery & Fashion division.

The novelty is Precious Fashion, an area dedicated to the fashion accessory production chain with particular focus on Made in Italy. Brands, designers and style offices will be able to come into contact with leading companies in technologies for high-level finishes, innovative workmanship, efficient and sustainable processes serving the fashion and luxury sector. In this section there will be space for Italian excellence in the chemical and galvanic processing of metals and the most appreciated companies producing, welding and assembling metal accessories and decorations.

The broad offer focused on the best gold and jewelery production, which meets the market needs for a quality supply for the development of unique creations and private labels, supported by the cash & carry area, is enriched with a section for the production and the processing of the fashion accessory.

Matteo Farsura, Global Exhibition Manager Jewelery & Fashion at Ieg



The incoming program for buyers, thanks to the collaboration with Ice, the Agency for the promotion of Italian businesses, aims at business matching by looking at the consolidated export markets, i.e. Eastern Europe, the USA and the Middle East, going as far as South East Asia and South America. Also expected at the fair are a selection of Italian retailers who are particularly interested in the offer of the Cash & Carry area for ready purchases aimed at the seasonal renewal of their shop windows.

Oroarezzo also provides opportunities for technical training and professional updating for companies in the sector. Some in-depth meetings on supply chain issues are scheduled to encourage the growth of sector skills and knowledge, organized with the collaboration of trade associations, leading companies, certification bodies and institutions.



Finally, Première returns, the historic competition with which Oroarezzo rewards the best goldsmith creations presented by exhibiting companies. An event that for 33 editions has valorised the technical know-how and creative capabilities of the goldsmith’s factory, called to interpret a theme proposed by the Art Director Beppe Angiolini. The Talents category has also been confirmed this year, reserved for students and young designers under 30.



