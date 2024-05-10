Oroarezzo is underway, edition number 43 (11 to 14 May) of the fair organized by the Italian Exhibition Group. Oroarezzo presents itself as an international reference platform for Made in Italy manufacturing, in particular unbranded or white label production. Over 370 exhibiting brands will be present, 87% Italian and 13% foreign. For goldsmiths and jewellery, 52% of Italian brands come from Tuscany. Other regions represented are Veneto, Lombardy and Piedmont. The foreign buyers hosted and highly profiled thanks to the synergy between the Ice Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the IEG regional advisors are around 400, coming from 60 countries (there were 55 in 2023). The ratio is more than one buyer hosted per company.



The product offering includes gold and jewellery, semi-finished products and components, precious and semi-precious stones (65% of the offering). Technologies for the gold sector (17% of the offer). Cash & carry (13%), visual merchandising and packaging (5%). Ieg has strengthened the offer of events and conferences dedicated to the supply chain. Among the topics covered are technologies for surface treatment between goldsmithery and fashion accessories, the present and future of retail trade for jewellery; the fashion accessory, and finally the Career Day, which demonstrates the tangible commitment of IEG together with the Consulta, ITS TAB Foundation for Tourism, Art and Cultural Heritage, and the University of Siena to bring together demand and supply of scholastic training. Oroarezzo will also be a showcase for the creations competing in the 33rd edition of Première and open to students of goldsmith schools with the Talents category.



In 2023, Arezzo confirmed itself as the leading district in Italy for gold, silver and jewelery exports. According to Istat data processed by the Confindustria Federorafi Study Center, in the period January-December of last year the sector’s Arezzo exports were worth 3.491 billion with a +9.4% on 2022. The district alone is worth 30.5% of the total of national gold exports. The main destination markets for Arezzo manufacturing are, by volume: Turkey with 760.8 million (+109%), United Arab Emirates with 685 million (-6%), United States with 471 million (+17.8%), Hong Kong with 235.9 million (+20%) and France with 228.5 million (-0.7%).

The national scenario sees the sector’s positive trend continue. The 2023 turnover records a growth of 10.2%, for 11.97 billion euros. Exports also grew by double digits: +11.1%, equal to 10.9 billion euros, of which 10.1 billion generated by wearable jewelery (+10.6%), with +12.1 % for that in gold; that in silver was stable (+0.4%). The employment trend is favourable: the number of employees increased by 936 (+2.9% on an annual basis).

