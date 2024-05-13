Spilla Dragonfly
Spilla Dragonfly. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The art of nature in Chong Ho jewels

Chong Ho accidentally saw a dragonfly touching the water in a lake. At that moment a fish popped out of the water in the same location. An instant in natural life that reminded Chong of the starry sky seen while chasing fireflies on a midsummer night. The creations of the Chinese artist-designer follow the paths of poetry and are transformed into jewels that have a story to tell. The dragonfly, for example, has turned into the popular Dragonfly fish brooch.

Chong Ho con la spilla Dragonfly. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Chong Ho with the Dragonfly brooch. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Chong used enamel along with rubies and engravings in rock crystal to recall the colors on the insect. The combination of enamel, gradient colors and crystal engraving, which involves several steps during the setting process, required many attempts to achieve the perfect finish. The designer also added a mechanism to make the wings movable.
Anello Swan in oro, rubini, tsavorite centrale indossato
Swan ring in gold, rubies, central tsavorite. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Dragonfly summarizes the creative technique of Chong Ho, born in 1977 in Nanhai, in the province of Guangdong. The designer approached the art of jewelery at a young age and graduated from the Hong Kong Jewelery Technical Institute. To perfect his technique, he also continued his training in Italy and the United Kingdom, at the prestigious Birmingham Institute of Art and Design. Before founding the brand under his name, the creator worked for several years for the prestigious Hong Kong jeweler Cheng & Cheung.
Il gambo dell'anello Swan è composta dalla testa di due cigni con rubini, diamanti bianchi e neri
The shank of the Swan ring is composed of the heads of two swans with rubies, white and black diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

His jewels are inspired by nature and the beauty of life, and are characterized by their exceptional quality of execution. Featured by Tatler Asia magazine in 2023 and by Van Cleef & Arpels’ École des Arts Joailliers, Chong Ho Art Jewelry has recently established itself among the new leading names in contemporary jewellery.
The color, obtained thanks to the mastery of all enamelling techniques, is omnipresent in the creations and characterizes the poetic style. Balance and the search for a design with perfect proportions are a recurring trait in his jewels.
Life Tree, anello realizzato con tsavorite, cristallo, diamante dorato, rubino, smalto a caldo, oro giallo 18 carati
Life Tree, ring made with tsavorite, crystal, golden diamond, ruby, hot enamel, 18k yellow gold. Copyright: gioiellis.com

chong ho anello albero indossato tsavoriti cristallo rocca oro copyright gioiellis
The ring is made up of six trees, like a rainforest. Six in Chinese means infinity. Copyright: gioiellis.com
chong ho anello cicala smalto oro diamanti copyright gioiellis
Cicada ring in gold, enamel, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla a forma di fiore in oro, diamanti, smalto. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Flower-shaped brooch in gold, diamonds and enamel. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla a forma di foglia, diamanti, rubini, zaffiri, tsavoriti, smalto. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Leaf-shaped brooch, diamonds, rubies, sapphires, tsavorites, enamel. Copyright: gioiellis.com

