Dior in the gardens of its history

Fashion, jewellery, style: three aspects of the same garden says Dior. The Parisian Maison, an atelier of great clothes, is also a jewelery workshop. Indeed, of high jewelry, like the one presented by the creative director Victoire de Castellane and entitled Les Jardins de la Couture. High jewelery that takes as a reference an interweaving of nature and the art of clothing. It is no coincidence that the jewels were presented worn by models obviously wearing clothes from the Maison. The line includes 170 pieces of fine jewelry, including three watches with a secret, i.e. bracelets that incorporate a hidden timepiece that can be revealed at will.

Worn earrings and necklace from the Les Jardins de la Couture collection

The jewels are offered in four different strands: Galons Fleuris, Très Cher Dior, Buissons Couture and Mini Milly. The flowers that inspire a good number of jewels in the collection are a tribute to the founder of the Maison, Christian Dior, who loved flowers, as well as a classic jewelery format. The jewel-shaped flowers also do not wither. Gems and nature, goldsmith’s art and luxury, but also lightness: the ingredients for the success of Les Jardins de la Couture are all there.

Dior, Les Jardins de la Couture collection
Necklace worn in white gold with diamonds, pink sapphires, emerald

Anello Smarties indossato
