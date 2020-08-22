Secrets of cocktail ring











Do you like cocktail rings? Do you know why they are called that? Here is their story and how to wear a cocktail ring ♦

Do you know why some rings are defined as cocktails? The story dates back to about a century ago: during the 1920s, too much alcohol was drunk, according to the Us government. Thus began the period of Prohibition: in the United States liquors could not be sold. This ban, as they described books like the Great Gatsby or films like those with the character of Al Capone, in those years pushed the growth of the clandestine sale of alcohol.



In hidden places, where gambling was often played, rebels were gathered who wanted to revel and drink cocktails despite the law. Among these, the so-called flapper, young women of new generation who began to use shorter skirts, bob hair, listen to jazz music and, in general, to show their contempt for conventional manners. The flapper loved luxury dress and elegant jewelry, pearl necklaces, tiaras and piles of bracelets. And also large ornamental rings, worn in the same hand that brandished the cocktail prohibited by law. So that kind of ring was born is called cocktail, soon becoming a status symbol. And it is no longer necessary to sip a Martini to wear it.



In general, a cocktail ring has generous dimensions, is made with the use of precious stones or color, very bright hue, is suitable for social occasions, parties, parties, in the afternoon and in the evening, but not in the evenings of gala. Attention also to the combination with the dress: the strong colors of the ring are noticed and must be coordinated with those of clothing.



















