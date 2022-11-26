









A large portion of Italian jewelery emigrates to France, to Paris. He doesn’t move the laboratories, but the property. Pedemonte Group, controlled by the Equinox III SLP SIF investment fund, was sold to the giant LVMH, which already has brands such as Bulgari, Tiffany, Chaumet, Fred and Repossi. The Pedemonte group is above all a third-party jewelery manufacturer, with offices in Italy (in Valenza and Valmadonna, in Piedmont) and France. But it also produces its own collections under the Vendorafa brand, internationally recognized as the flagship of Made in Italy since 1951 for its unique style and manufacturing excellence.



With this strategic acquisition, the LVMH group is further strengthened in Italy, continuing to support the ecosystem of companies that contribute to the success of our Houses. With Pedemonte, our Maisons will rely on a partner recognized for its savoir-faire, in order to support their growth and maintain their leadership in jewelry.

Toni Belloni, General Manager of LVMH

Now the purchase of Pedemonte will allow Lvmh to further increase its production capacity. The Pedemonte group was born in 2020 from the merger of several independent production laboratories and has conquered a prominent place in the high-end jewelry market. It employs 350 craftsmen and employees.