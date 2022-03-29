Argento, COLLANE, vetrina — March 29, 2022 at 4:00 am

Eva’s jewels and Rosato




Eve, the first woman according to the Bible account. A woman who, always in the biblical reconstruction, also summarizes all the characteristics (not always edifying) of the female gender. The fact is that Eva is a name that has become a synonym for gender over time. Rosato, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, has therefore decided to dedicate one of its latest collections to the first woman in history. And, perhaps not surprisingly, he has combined the choice of name with another archetype, this time specific to jewelry.

Orecchini in oro rosa
The primordial model obviously concerns the shape of the chain. The intertwining is, in fact, the first model of elaboration of the jewel created by man or, better, by woman, immediately after the simple display of an amulet. Rings and chain choker are flanked by elongated earrings, with a modern design. The jewels in the Eva di Rosato collection are in 925 ‰ silver with rose gold plating, in some cases with the addition of white cubic zirconia and enamel.
Anello in argento, cubic zirconia e smalto bianco
Bracciale a catena in argento, cubic zirconia e smalto bianco
Collana con pendente in argento, cubic zirconia e smalto bianco
Orecchini in argento, cubic zirconia
Orecchini in argento, cubic zirconia e smalto bianco
