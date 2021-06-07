









The innovative jewels, without excesses, by the American designer Sean Gilson ♦ ︎

Designer? Artist? Artisan? What is the right definition to define Sean Gilson? Meeting him is not easy: he is usually in his laboratory in a small town in Connecticut, USA. Although every so often he goes to New York for some workshops or for extraordinary events, as it was for GemGèneve, where Sean Gilson was present in the Designer Vivarium area.



The difficulty of meeting this eclectic jewelry artist is also due to his way of working: he personally creates the finish of the jewel. Pieces that are often surprising. As for the earrings presented at the Swiss event, made with a particularly delicate stone, together with white gold and blue sapphires: a piece of virtuoso jewelry. To achieve the desired effect the American designer also uses different techniques and combines traditional tools with more modern ones. The result is innovative, modern jewels that do not lose their wearability. “A jewel should never scream if there is the integrity of design, materials and craftsmanship,” says Gilson.













