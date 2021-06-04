









Rings with the moon, inspired by surrealist art, but also for children’s fairy tales: the fantasy of power with the goldsmith art of Anthony Lent ♦

There are children who seem to be adults already. And there are adults who do not want to grow. Or, better, they do not want to give up that fantasy world that corresponds to reality for the little ones. It’s the kingdom of Alice in Wonderland, or the Disney movies, or the Lord of the Rings saga, or fantasy. As Anthony Lent, which is a jeweler in New York who loves the animated objects. In particular, the jewels.



From 50 years Anthony Lent created small gold sculptures and precious stones or semi-precious stones, which have as a conductor a joyful style of fantasy. Eyes, faces that emerge from the metal, hands clinging to the stone of a ring: visionary images in jewels that are small handicraft sculptures.It is no coincidence that Anthony Lent studied sculpture at the Philadelphia College of Art (now the University of the Arts). And he discovered past artists like Benvenuto Cellini and Albrecht Dürer were also goldsmiths. Also René Lalique, René Boivin and Mario Buccellati were among the inspirers of her style. In 1971, Tony left Philadelphia and moved to Germany to continue his goldsmith training at the Fachhochschule in Schwäbisch-Gmünd. Back in the United States, he started his career as a jeweler in New York. Today he is joined by his sons, David and Max, who founded the Anthony Lent brand in 2013.















