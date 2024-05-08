In the end it was the Richemont group that prevailed. For months there have been rumors of a negotiation for the sale of Vhernier, one of the historic brands of Italian jewellery, which is just now turning 40. Vhernier, therefore, now joins the 28 Maisons of the Swiss group, with brands such as Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. The Traglio family, owners of Vhernier since 2001 with equal shares of the two brothers Carlo and Maurizio, will completely exit the company with the sale of 100% of the capital. The jewelry company which stands out for its refined design was founded in Valenza in 1984, but has its headquarters in Milan and a store in via Monte Napoleone.



Collections such as Calla or Palloncini have marked the history of jewelery in recent decades, with innovative and surprising lines, as well as cutting-edge research into materials, such as the use of titanium and aluminium, but also ebony and bronze. The jewels are handmade in Valenza and are distributed by single-brand and multi-brand boutiques in Europe and the United States. Furthermore, the jewelery company also owns De Vecchi Milano 1935, a historic Italian brand of household silverware, but also jewellery. Despite its undisputed value, Vhernier needed new means to compete on a market increasingly occupied by luxury groups. Entering the Richemont house is probably a good idea.



The Maison Vhernier has a unique and distinctive design, which beautifully combines modern, bold and elegant shapes, with unconventional materials, enhanced by exceptional craftsmanship. This Maison with an unmistakable aesthetic is perfectly complementary to our portfolio of renowned jewelery Maisons. We are thrilled to welcome the talented Vhernier team to the Richemont family and to soon work together to realize the full potential of this exceptional Maison, in a thriving market context for branded jewellery.

Johann Rupert, President of Richemont





We are delighted that Maison Vhernier is joining the Richemont Group, the undisputed leader in designer jewellery. We firmly believe that our Maison will accelerate its development with the expert and attentive contribution of Richemont.

Carlo Traglio, president, and Maurizio Traglio, CEO of Vhernier

The transaction will have no material financial impact on Richemont’s consolidated net assets or operating result for the year ending March 31, 2025. Vhernier’s results will be reported in the Jewellery Maisons business area. Completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions and approval from the relevant regulatory authorities.