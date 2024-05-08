Jewels at auction in Milan on 30 and 31 May in the event organized by il Ponte. In total around 300 pieces, including some great Italian fashion houses such as Bulgari, MarinaB and Buccellati. By Bulgari, for example, there is a yellow gold tubular choker in the catalog with four Staters of Corinth, coins from classical Greece that follow the archaeological trend that inspired the Roman brand (estimate 70,000 – 120,000 euros). Or, again linked to antiquity, the chain with the eight silver Carlini by Roberto d’Angiò 1309 – 1343 (estimate 70,000 – 120,000 euros) or, again, the gold and diamond necklace with Syracuse coin: a unique example made on commission (60,000 – 80,000). The brand does not lack the famous tubigas with rounded contours and no welding, used for some necklaces and watches. Other Bulgari pieces include two solitaire diamond rings, a moi et toi diamond and Burmese ruby ring, a pair of 1960s earrings, two brooches and a bracelet, all finished with diamonds and Burmese rubies, as well as gold and diamond clutches , a Muratti cigarette case from 1970 and a 1950s yellow gold pouch finished with diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies.



Marina Bulgari, who recently passed away, is a designer who chose her own path, breaking away from her family to found her brand MarinaB. At auction there are some emblematic jewels of his production, including the top lot of the auction: a ring designed on commission with a 14.67-carat diamond (estimate 160,000 – 240,000 euros), two pairs of earrings from the Pneu line, a demi- sets from the Cimin series and a Simona choker embellished with a ruby cabochon and diamonds.



By Buccellati there are works by Gianmaria, such as the demi parure in chiseled yellow gold (8,500 – 12,000) and some historical examples by the founder Mario, including a necklace with graduated satin leaves in yellow and white gold finished with small diamonds (7,500 – 12,000). Numerous creations with diamonds and colored stones of important carats, such as the ring signed Sabbadini centered by an octagonal diamond of 6.83 carats and the numerous large Burmese sapphires. Also up for auction are natural pearls, some particularly rare, such as those of various colors and sizes in a necklace (26,000 – 32,000) and the two large saltwater pearls that enhance the pendant earrings.

Exhibition days at Palazzo Crivelli (via Pontaccio 12, Milan) 24, 25 and 26 May 2024 (10/13 – 14/18).

