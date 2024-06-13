Waiting to inaugurate a new chapter in its history, Vhernier presents some of its successful earrings. As in the compilations of musicians with a long career behind them, who publish albums of greatest hits, the hits that have sold the most, the Italian brand that has just come under the umbrella of the Richemont group brings to light a series of earrings with an original design, which is the prerogative of the jewelry company. These are different earrings, but they share rose gold and a minimal, but at the same time sculptural, style.



An example are the rose gold earrings from the Verso collection, which embrace the lobes with an irregular circle, on a staggered plane. Or the Pirouette, earrings that focus on a soft and decisive convexity. The Vague earrings, on the other hand, have a decisive and original oblique cut. Jewels with a strong personality and which have another exclusive feature in the particular shade of rose gold created years ago by the Maison.

