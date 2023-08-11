What’s new at GemGeneve autumn

GemGeneve is back, one of the most eagerly awaited events by jewelery enthusiasts and professionals. The second edition of 2023 (the first took place in mid-May) will be held from Thursday 2 November to Sunday 5 November. It is edition number seven. Born as an experiment on the ashes of Baselworld, GemGèneve has conquered its space, focusing on a very professional target, even if the visit is open to the public (ticket 50 francs). The new edition developed by director Mathieu Dekeukelaire returns to Pavilion 6 of the Palexpo (also home to the November 2022 edition) on 14,000 square meters of exhibition space. But it will have a different main entrance and a new stand layout. The date is not accidental: it coincides with the main autumn auctions of magnificent jewels held in Geneva.



At present, 145 retailers and a total of 156 exhibitors are expected. But the organizers expect that it will eventually lead to a higher number of exhibitors than in November 2022 (there were 176, including 144 resellers), albeit less than at the May event (230 exhibitors and 192 resellers). The Designer Vivarium will become a regular event in the spring editions in the future and so will some of the collaborations with schools, including the partnership with Head and the Grand Theater in Geneva, due in May 2024. The fair label created by exhibitors (i.e. Ronny Totah and Thomas Faerber) for exhibitors and the general public always aims to combine vintage and new jewels with exceptional gems.

We attach as much importance to gemstones and jewelery creation and design as promoting true solidarity, uniting the international community of gemstone and antique jewelery dealers, designers and all jewelery enthusiasts.

Thomas Faerber, co-founder of GemGenève

Among the novelties, a new layout is also announced: it will be based on small spaces such as coffee stations and will include main corridors, exhibition spaces and lounges. The Parisian design studio Autre Idée has also created a new setting designed to have an intimate atmosphere, with a touch of Japanese style. The Emerging Talents and New Designers areas managed by Nadège Totah, dedicated to young talents, are back. In this area, the French jeweler and designer Capucine H and the French-Chilean designer José Maria Goñi will make their debut, while Marija Iva Jewelry and Serendipity Jewelry return. At GemGèneve there is also space for Elke Berr, gemologist, designer and educator, who launched her line of high-end jewelery and custom-made pieces in 2003 after more than 30 years of experience in the sector.