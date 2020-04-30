alta gioielleria, ANELLI, vetrina — April 30, 2020 at 5:00 am

James Taffin, a Frenchman in New York





The elegant, eclectic, geometric jewels of James Taffin de Givenchy ♦

Take a look at this unique jewel: two topaz stones mounted along with diamonds on a thin flexible 18K rose gold. The necklace has been drew by a French transplanted to New York, James Taffin de Givenchy, grandson of the legendary Hubert. James fell in love with stones after being at the head of the jewelry department of Christie’s on the West Coast of the US. His work is inspired by that of the great French designers of jewelry, such as Raymond Templier and Suzanne Belperron. For some years he opened his boutique and studio on Madison Avenue, in the Big Apple. With this shape, the necklace published by the New York Times, it can do without the clip. James Taffin is skilled in reinterpreting the ancient stones and rare to new forms, in very original way. For example, in the intentions of the designers this necklace reminds an exclamation mark abstract. The two pink topaz are, from the Victorian era, they are with slightly different shades: one is pear-shaped, 3.5-carat; the larger one with shades of mauve, 39 carats, has an oval cut. Nestled in the jewel there are also 105 diamonds. To set up this piece of jewelry, it took 60 hours. But the designer has other interests: true to its French origins and at its name, he’s interesting to environmental scents and fragrances. In 2011, Barneys New York has launched a capsule Taffin Home Fragrance collection of scented candles handmade in France and presented in containers bakelite designed by Givenchy. Cosimo Muzzano

Anello multigemma
Bracciale con ametista, rubini birmani e diamanti su argento e oro
Due diamante di 10 carati su oro rosa e perle di vetro veneziano
Orecchini in oro e diamanti
Orecchini intagliati con perle d'oro
Anello con zaffiro star di Ceylon su ceramica orange e grigia
Taffin, bracciale con topazi, oro rosa, ceramica
Anello India con oro, smeraldi, rubini e uno smeraldo a parallelepipedo
Orecchini con topazi del Montana, ceramica, oror rosa
Anello con rubino
James Taffin de Givenchy
Anello con piccoli diamanti
